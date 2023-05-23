Man, 34, shot and seriously wounded in Homan Square

A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Flournoy when gunfire broke out, according to police.

The victim was struck in the buttocks and foot. He was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.