Man, 34, shot during robbery at Gold Coast apartment building

A 34-year-old man was shot in his hand while struggling with robbers inside a Gold Coast apartment building Friday morning

The shooting occurred in the first block of West Elm.

At about 11:37 a.m., the victim received a knock on his door from three unknown male offenders who demanded his property, police said.

An offender sprayed the man with an unknown chemical irritant, while another offender displayed a firearm.

The victim and the offender began to struggle, and the firearm discharged, striking the victim in the hand.

The victim was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.