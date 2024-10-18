Man, 35, stabbed after getting off CTA bus; 1 in custody

A man was stabbed after an argument on a CTA bus Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was arguing with someone on the bus around 9:30 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street, according to police. Both of them got off the bus and the man was stabbed in the back with a knife.

Paramedics took the victim to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition. The suspect was taken into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.