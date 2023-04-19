Man, 37, shot while driving in Englewood

A man was shot while driving early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 37-year-old driving northbound around 12:40 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Eggleston Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck his in the lower back, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate the shooting.