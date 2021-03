A 38-year-old man was found shot early Sunday in Jefferson Park.

The man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound on the head about 4:15 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was not able to give details on the shooting due to the severity of his injury.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.