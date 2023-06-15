Man, 38, shot in the face in Austin

A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 38-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when someone started shooting around 10:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street, according to police.

He was struck in face and was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.