Man, 38, shot inside South Shore residence

A man was shot while he was inside a home with a group of people Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was with the group around 1 a.m. when they heard a shot and he realized he had been grazed in the chest by gunfire in the 7600 block of South East End Avenue, police said.

The victim self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the shot was fired inside or came from outside the residence.

There are no other reported injuries and no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.