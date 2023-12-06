Man, 39, fatally shot in Grand Crossing

A man was shot to death on a sidewalk Wednesday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 3:48 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the chest in the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.