A man was shot while walking in River North Sunday night.

At about 11:11 p.m., a 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West Ontario when a person inside a dark blue sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The man was shot in the left leg, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.