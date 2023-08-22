Expand / Collapse search

Man, 39, wounded in Chicago Lawn drive-by

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Lawn
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was shot at by someone who was traveling in a white sedan around 3 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the buttocks and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate. 