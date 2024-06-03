Man, 40, found shot to death in Stony Island Park

A man was found shot to death in an alley Sunday night in Stony Island Park on Chicago's South Side.

Officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head around 11 p.m. in an alley in the 8600 block of South Creiger Avenue, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said there is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.