Man, 40, killed in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening while sitting inside a vehicle on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of South California Avenue.

According to Chicago police, an unknown offender approached the vehicle, pulled out a firearm and opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times in the body.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect, and no arrests have been announced.

Area One detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.