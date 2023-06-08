Man, 40, shot and critically wounded in Austin

A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 40-year-old was found with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and back around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Adams Street, according to police.

He was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was immediately available.