Man, 41, charged with beating up CTA worker, trying to rob bus rider
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with an attack on a CTA employee and an attempted armed robbery on a bus Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood.
Venus Skyles, 41, was arrested Sunday minutes after he allegedly attacked a 30-year-old CTA employee and then tried to take belongings from a 52-year-old woman on a bus in the 13200 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to police.
Skyles was charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery of a transit employee, both felonies.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.
No further information was immediately available.
Venus Skyles | Chicago police