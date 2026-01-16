Man, 41, shot and killed on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.



A man was fatally shot on Thursday evening in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

What we know:

The 41-year-old was on the street in the 2100 block of South Pulaski Road around 6:30 p.m. when gunfire struck him in the neck, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died, police said. As of Friday morning, his identity had not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.