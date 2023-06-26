Man, 42, shot while walking to his car in Back of the Yards

A man was shot and hospitalized early Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was walking towards his car around 2 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5300 block of South Morgan Street, according to police.

The victim was struck in the arm and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is custody as Area Five detectives investigate.