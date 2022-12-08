Man, 43, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 43-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Morgan Street when a black vehicle pulled up and someone started shooting, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.