Man, 45, fatally shot in Back of the Yards

A man was shot and killed Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:42 a.m. and found the 45-year-old lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the face in the 1700 block of West 45th Street, officials said.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.