Man, 46, shot after refusing to hand over belongings in Washington Park

A man was shot in the hand after refusing to comply with an armed robber Monday night in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when a gunman approached and demanded his cellphone while flashing a handgun in the 300 block of East 55th Place, police said.

The victim refused to comply and was shot once in the hand, police said. Paramedics took him Provident Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No on is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.