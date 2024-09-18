Man, 47, shot to death in Lawndale

A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 47-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just after midnight when a gunman approached and started shooting in the 4100 block of West Grenshaw Street, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the head and was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one has been arrested. Area Four detectives are investigating.