Man, 49, charged with arson for fire at Uptown building

A man was charged with setting a fire Tuesday night inside a building in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's North Side

Toma Smith, 49, was identified by police as the suspect who lit an "incendiary object" to cause a fire inside a building around 6:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, officials said.

He was arrested moments later and charged with one felony count of aggravated arson, police said.

Toma Smith | Chicago police

Smith is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.