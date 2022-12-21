Man, 49, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood.

Humberto Perez, 49, was last seen on Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of West 55th Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Perez is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the area where he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.