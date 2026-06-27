Chicago crime: Man, 49, found shot to death on South Side sidewalk, CPD says

A 49-year-old man was found shot to death on a sidewalk on Chicago’s South Side late Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of E. 71st Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood around 10:23 p.m. for a call of a person shot, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The officers found the unresponsive man. He had been shot in the cheek and shoulder.

Paramedics also arrived to treat him and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He later died.

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been identified.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.