Man, 49, shot while riding in car in Little Village

A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 49-year-old was in the car traveling westbound around 6:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 26th Street, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.