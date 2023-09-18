Man, 50, shot after refusing to hand over belongings to robber in River North

A man who tried to fight off n robber was shot Monday morning in the River North neighborhood.

The 50-year-old was walking around 4:30 a.m. in the first block of West Hubbard Street when someone approached him and demanded his belongings, police said. The victim and the robber began to scuffle and a gun went off, striking the 50-year-old in his buttocks.

The victim was dropped off a MacNeal Hospital where he was listed in good condition. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.