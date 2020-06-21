Man, 52, missing from the Loop for months
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man has been reported missing from the Loop for months.
Herman King was last seen Jan 1 near State Street and Jackson Boulevard, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.
King, who may be in need of medical attention, is 6 feet, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark-brown complexion with skin discoloration, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.