Man, 52, missing from the Loop for months

A 52-year-old man has been reported missing from the Loop for months.

Herman King was last seen Jan 1 near State Street and Jackson Boulevard, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

King, who may be in need of medical attention, is 6 feet, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark-brown complexion with skin discoloration, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.