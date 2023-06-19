Man, 52, shot in attempted carjacking in Bucktown

A man was shot during an attempted robbery and carjacking Monday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The 52-year-old was standing next to a vehicle around 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Damen Avenue when two people approached and demanded his property, police said.

One of the suspects started shooting and struck the man in the back, police said. The suspects then fled the scene without taking anything.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.