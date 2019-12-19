Man, 53, shot by son during domestic dispute in South Holland: police

A man was wounded in a shooting during a domestic dispute Thursday in south suburban South Holland, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of East 162nd Street, according to Shawn Staples, chief of South Holland police.

Officers learned a man shot his father, 53, in the arm after the pair were involved in an argument, Staples said.

The older man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Staples said.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody, and charges are pending, Staples said.