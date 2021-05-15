Man, 55, shot running away from man with gun in Humboldt Park

A 55-year-old man was shot Friday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Just before midnight, the man was in an alley in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when a male approached him with a gun, Chicago police said.

The 55-year-old attempted to run and the male began shooting, according to police. He suffered one gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.