Man, 57, missing from Austin

article

A 57-year-old man has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Heriberto “Berto” Sandoval was last seen Monday in the 1600 block of North Parkside Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Sandoval, who may be in danger, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion, police said. He left a suicide note before leaving his residence.

He was last seen wearing a black dress shirt, black dress pants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-746-6554.