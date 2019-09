article

A 57-year-old man was wounded Sunday in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

About 6 p.m., he was sitting in a vehicle in the 7200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when two people approached his vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck once in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.