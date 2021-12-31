Man, 61, shot during robbery in Little Village

A 61-year-old was shot in an alley Friday afternoon in Little Village.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of West 21st Place.

At about 3:30 p.m., the victim was in an alley when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a suspect inside the vehicle produced a firearm.

The suspect demanded the man's property and fired shots at the victim, police said.

He was struck in the left hand and transported to the hospital in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating.