Man, 62, charged with bringing fake pipe bomb to work: police

A 62-year-old man is being held on bond after allegedly bringing a fake pipe bomb to work last month.

John Churchill, of North Side Edison Park, was charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct for a false bomb threat, Chicago police said.

He was first taken into custody Sept. 19 after showing the fake bomb to a coworker at a tool shop in Edison Park, police said. The CPD bomb squad rendered the device safe.

Churchill is being held on $5000 bond, court records show. He is due back in court Oct. 10.