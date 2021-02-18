Man, 62, killed in Brainerd fire
CHICAGO - A 62-year-old man was killed in a fire Thursday in Brainerd on the South Side.
The fire started about 7:40 p.m. on a back porch before spreading to an apartment in the 9200 block of South Loomis Street, Chicago fire officials said.
A 62-year-old man in the apartment was rushed to a local hospital but died shortly after arriving, officials said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him.
Fire officials said the apartment did not appear to have a working smoke alarm.