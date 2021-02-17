Man, 62, missing from Washington Park

article

A 62-year-old man has been reported missing from Washington Park on the South Side.

Michael Thompson was last seen about noon Monday in 5300 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Thompson is 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, bald, with brown eyes, and a medium-brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.