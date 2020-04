article

A 63-year-old man has been reported missing from Rogers Park on the North Side.

Todd Arnold was last seen about 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of North Wayne Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police described Arnold as a 6 foot, 150-pound bald man with brown eyes. It was not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.