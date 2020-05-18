Man, 64, faces attempted murder charge in Park Manor stabbing

article

A 64-year-old man allegedly stabbed another man with a kitchen knife after he intervened in an argument last week in Park Manor on the South Side, prosecutors said.

Wendell Johnson, of Cottage Grove Heights, faces a count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection to the May 15 incident in the 7100 block of South State Street, according to a bond proffer prepared by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Johnson was allegedly arguing with a woman about 4:20 p.m. when he tried to stab her multiple times, prosecutors said. A man walking around the neighborhood noticed this and tried to break it up.

Johnson then allegedly threatened the unarmed man and stabbed him, prosecutors said. The man ran and Johnson chased after him and tried stabbing him again, prosecutors said. Several bystanders stepped in and held Johnson back.

They waved down officers, who ordered Johnson to drop the knife, Chicago police said. The stabbed man, 23, was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A single stab wound to his abdomen exposed his intestines, prosecutors said. He needed surgery and was still hospitalized Sunday.

Prosecutors said the stabbing was captured on surveillance video.

A Cook County judge on Sunday ordered Johnson held on $250,000 bail, prosecutors said. He is due back in court May 22.