Fans pack Chicago watch parties as Illinois heads to Final Four

The Brief The Fighting Illini men’s basketball team is heading to the Final Four for the first time since 2005 Illinois faces UConn Saturday night in Indianapolis Chicago watch bars are already fully booked as fans gear up



For the first time in more than two decades, Illinois is back in the Final Four, and the excitement is taking over Chicago. Fans are packing watch bars across the city, while others are traveling to Indianapolis to see the game in person.

What we know:

The Fighting Illini will take on UConn Saturday night in Indianapolis, marking the program’s first Final Four appearance since 2005.

Back in Chicago, demand to watch the game has surged. Popular spots like Weather Mark Tavern in the South Loop have been fully booked since Illinois clinched its Elite Eight win.

The game is set to tip off at 5:09 p.m. Saturday.

What they're saying:

At Weather Mark Tavern, owner Mark Stern says the atmosphere has been electric all season.

"It’s just such an exciting season, and this team is just amazing to watch," Stern said.

Fans say the energy only builds when they’re surrounded by others cheering for the same team.

"People obviously want to be where other fans are… celebrate with their fellow alum," Stern added.

For lifelong fans like Margaret White, the moment goes beyond basketball.

"We’ve been fans forever… and now we’re here with our whole family just to celebrate Illinois and the fun we’ve had," White said.

White is in Indy with her whole family to honor her husband. The two met at the University of Illinois. Her husband played for the football team, but he died last fall.

Her grandson Dane summed up why this game means so much to them: "It’s just so fun having the whole family celebrate."

What's next:

Illinois tips off against UConn at 5:09 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis.

Whether in Indy or packed into Chicago bars, fans say one thing is certain: the energy will be through the roof.