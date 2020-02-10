Man, 64, missing from East Garfield Park

article

Police are looking for a 64-year-old man reported missing since Saturday from East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Shelton Johnson, 64, is missing from the 3200 block of West Walnut Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Johnson is a 5-foot-5, 120-pound man with brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a tan sweater and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.