Man, 64, stabbed to death on Chicago's Near West Side

The Brief A 64-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday morning during an argument in an alley on Chicago's Near West Side. The attack happened around 7:47 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Gladys Avenue, and the suspect fled the scene. The victim died at Stroger Hospital, and police are still searching for the attacker.



A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

Deadly Chicago stabbing

What we know:

The man was in the alley around 7:47 a.m. when someone started arguing with him in the 2400 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times throughout the body, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released his identity.

Police said the suspect fled the scene southbound. No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating. No further information was provided.