Man, 65, critically hurt in Uptown high-rise fire
CHICAGO - A 65-year-old man was critically hurt in a fire early Monday in Uptown on the North Side.
A fire broke out in an apartment on the 3rd floor of a senior building about 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago Fire officials said.
A couch was burning and firefighters rescued the man out of the apartment, fire officials said.
He was taken in critcal condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, fire officials said.
A Chicago police officer was injured at the scene of the fire but refused medical help, according to fire officials.