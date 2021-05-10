Man, 65, critically hurt in Uptown high-rise fire

A 65-year-old man was critically hurt in a fire early Monday in Uptown on the North Side.

A fire broke out in an apartment on the 3rd floor of a senior building about 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago Fire officials said.

A couch was burning and firefighters rescued the man out of the apartment, fire officials said.

He was taken in critcal condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, fire officials said.

A Chicago police officer was injured at the scene of the fire but refused medical help, according to fire officials.