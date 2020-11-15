Man, 65, missing from Bronzeville

article

A 65-year-old man has been reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

John Pilate was last seen Nov. 4 in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue, and may be near the Pacific Gardens Shelter in the 1400 block of South Canal Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Pilate is 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, with brown eyes, brown and gray hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.