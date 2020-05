article

Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Wednesday from the Near West Side.

Oliver Flowers, 70, is missing from the 1200 block of South Wood Street, according to Chicago police.

Flowers is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound man with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Police said he is “communicative but has been displaying periods of confusion in the recent past.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.