Man, 71, dies after being struck by CTA Red Line train at Loyola station: police

A 71-year-old man died after he fell near the edge of a CTA Red Line platform Thursday night at the Loyola station and was struck by a train, police said.

He was walking about 8:30 p.m. on the CTA platform in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue when he stumbled and fell against an advertisement sign before falling to the ground, Chicago police said.

After the fall, he laid slightly past the edge of the platform and was struck by a northbound train entering the station, police said.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.