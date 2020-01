article

A 72-year-old man has been reported missing from Brainerd on the South Side.

Emerson Branch Jr. was last seen Jan. 4 near 94th and Justine streets, Chicago police said.

Branch, who has PTSD and high blood pressure, was driving a green 2007 Honda Santa Fe with Illinois plates reading AL71587, police said.

Police asked anyone who knows his whereabouts to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.