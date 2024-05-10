Chicago man charged in Bucktown armed robbery

article

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection with an armed robbery last March in the Bucktown neighborhood.

Marvin White, of Austin, allegedly robbed a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint on March 13 in the 2100 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police.

White was arrested Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

White has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was provided.