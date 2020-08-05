Man, 72, shot on South Side: police

A 72-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday afternoon on the border of the South Shore and Grand Crossing neighborhoods.

He was in a store about 3 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone walked up to him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The man and the gunman had “prior contact,” according to police.

Area One detectives are investigating.