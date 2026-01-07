Man died after trying to exit moving Metra train in Chicago suburb: coroner

The Brief A 30-year-old Mundelein man, Allen Chiquini, died after falling or attempting to step off a moving Metra train in a north suburban Chicago area, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Investigators said Chiquini mistakenly boarded a northbound train, exited through the rear after being unable to open passenger doors, and was struck while the train was in motion. The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2 near Ellis Avenue and Winchester Road; toxicology results are pending and the investigation is ongoing.



New details have been released in the death of a man found near Metra tracks in a north suburban Chicago community last week.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday the man died after falling or attempting to step off a moving train.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2, near Ellis Avenue and Winchester Road in Libertyville. First responders were called to the area after the crew of an outbound Metra train reported seeing a body along the tracks.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was identified as 30-year-old Allen Chiquini of Mundelein, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy conducted Jan. 5 determined Chiquini died from blunt force head injuries consistent with being struck by a train.

Investigators said video evidence showed Chiquini had boarded an earlier northbound train, mistakenly believing it was traveling southbound. After being unable to open the passenger doors, he exited through the rear of the train by climbing over a safety barrier.

The coroner’s office said Chiquini either fell or attempted to step off the train while it was in motion. The incident occurred between the stop where he boarded and the next scheduled stop.

What's next:

Toxicology results are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing by Metra police.