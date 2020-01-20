Man, 74, stabbed to death by family member during argument in West Town

A person is in custody after a 74-year-old man was stabbed to death by a family member Sunday at a home in West Town.

The family was arguing about 8:50 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street when a man, 38, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed James Tate in the chest and arms inside a bedroom, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Tate was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital at 9:55 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy released Monday found he died of multiple sharp force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide. He lived in the same block where he was stabbed.

The 38-year-old tried to flee the home but was quickly arrested, police said. A knife was recovered at the scene and charges are pending.

Area Central detectives are investigating.