Man, 74, with Alzheimer’s disease, missing from Waukegan located

A 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who wandered away from his home in north suburban Waukegan has been located.

Maurillo Melgoza was last seen just after midnight in his home in the 2800 block of Central Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Waukegan police. Family members told police they found their front door open around 4 a.m. and he was missing.

Police cancelled the alert about 1:30 p.m., saying he had been located and his family was taking him to the hospital for a precautionary check-up.